February 18, 2021

  • 23°

Woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work shift at nursing home

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 12:05 am Thursday, February 18, 2021
By WLBT Digital | February 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST – Updated February 17 at 6:52 PM

HAZLEHURST (WLBT) – One worker did whatever it took to make it to her shift at a Hazlehurst nursing home.

According to a post by Pinecrest Guest Home, in order to navigate the slick roads “tough lady” DeShawonte Cooley drove her 4-wheeler from Byram to Hazlehurst Tuesday – a distance of over 25 miles.

“She loves and cares about her residents,” the post read. “We appreciate you, DeShawonte!!!!

This as the state faces a winter storm that has caused interstates to freeze and water lines to burst.

A warmer weather trend is expected to arrive by the weekend, sending temperatures into the low 60s.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE