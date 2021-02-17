February 17, 2021

Cougars Sign National Letters

By Brad Greer

Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

North Panola football standouts Steven Edwards (left) and Carl Robinson(right)  signed National Letters of Intent last Tuesday. Edwards will intend Northeast Mississippi Community College while Robinson is headed to Scooba to play for the Lions of East Mississippi Community College.  (Contributed)

