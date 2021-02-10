South Panola Schools give direction for possible inclement weather schedule
The following was released by the South Panola School District at 6 p.m.
“All SPSD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 12 noon.
All SPSD schools will transition to Distance Learning for the day. Parents and students should visit the SPSD website inclement weather tab and check their email for Distance Learning instruction.
You Might Like
Thursday vaccinations for Panola County have been rescheduled
Vaccination Site Changes Due to Winter Weather Due to the predicted winter weather forecast, several Mississippi State Department of... read more