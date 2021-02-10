Randolph Ellis, 75, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North MS in Oxford.

Mr. Ellis was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church in Eureka and was a member of the National Guard.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, especially roses. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very giving and tenderhearted person, who loved his family and community and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Mr. Ellis is survived by his loving family, which includes his wife Wilene Ellis of Courtland; one daughter, Christie Ann Ellis, of Water Valley; one son, Randy Dean Ellis of Courtland; two sisters, Clara Kuczkowski (Robert) of Water Valley and Roxie Pate Marbury (David) of Batesville; one brother John M. Ellis (Dorothy) of Courtland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Haley Lane Ellis; two sisters, Alma Ruth Ellis and Francis Daugherty; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 and 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be sent to Bethany Baptist Church. Dickins Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.