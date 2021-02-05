Thomas Ruben Lockhart, 78, passed away on Monday, Feb.1, 2021, at The Blake of Oxford. He was born on Dec. 1, 1942, in El Cojan, CA to Ruben Floyd Lockhart and Stella Bernice Tamosaitis.

A retired food broker, Tom was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing tournaments with his wife. He served as an ambassador at Lomas Sante Fe Executive Golf Course in Salona Beach, CA. and was also an active fundraiser for children’s cancer research. He enjoyed country music, walking on the beach, collecting seashells and when he was younger, he loved to surf.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife of 29 years, Bobbie Ward Lockhart, of Como; one daughter, Angela O’Hara (John) of Carlsbad, CA; one son, Thomas A. Lockhart (June) of Rexburg, ID; one step-daughter, Carlene Meadows of Como; two sisters, Irene Kenna (John) of California and Nancy Orr of Nevada; one brother, Robert D. Lockhart (Deanna) of Oceanside, CA; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held in Carlsbad, CA with burial at sea. Memorial contributions may be made to The Blake of Oxford. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.