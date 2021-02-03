February 3, 2021

City of Batesville Installing New Utility Bill Payment Box

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Installing new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall, Batesville

Soon city of Batesville residents will be able to pay their utility bills with a drive-up box in front of City Hall. The City of Batesville is installing a new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning on Feb. 3.

Bolts were not set deep enough so they are grinding those off and have sent for new bolts.

 

 

