City of Batesville Installing New Utility Bill Payment Box
Installing new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall, Batesville
Soon city of Batesville residents will be able to pay their utility bills with a drive-up box in front of City Hall. The City of Batesville is installing a new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning on Feb. 3.
Bolts were not set deep enough so they are grinding those off and have sent for new bolts.
You Might Like
A Taste of Italy in Water Valley
(Photo from the Shreveport Times) A Taste of Italy in Water Valley will be March 6 from 10 to 11:30... read more