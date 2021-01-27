Manufacturing Returning to Pearson St.

Panola Partnership sponsored a walk through and introduction event last week to introduce the Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen to Keith Dunham, owner of LockersMFG, a vertically integrated company that will manufacture all types of school and work lockers in the former Panola Mills location. Pictured are (from left) aldermen Bobby Walton, Dennis Land, Bill Duggar, Stan Harrison, and Teddy Morrow, Panolian publisher Rebecca Alexander, Mayor Jerry Autrey, and Dunham. LockersMFG hopes to begin manufacturing at the location in October and plans to hire 60 people over the next four years.