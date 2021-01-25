Norma Boone, 94

Norma Elizabeth Horton Boone, 94, of Troutman, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC.

Mrs. Boone was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Sardis, the daughter of the late John Horton and Josephine Jennings Horton Johnson. She graduated from the Sardis High School and Mississippi State College for Women, and in 1948 was married to the late Daniel Ralph Boone, Jr.

The family made Troutman, NC their home beginning in 1954. Mrs. Boone was a retired Kindergarten teacher with Iredell County Schools, and a member of Troutman First United Methodist Church for 65 years.

She is survived by two sons: John R. Boone (Jan) of Durham, NC; Daniel H. Boone (Jennie) of Blowing Rock, NC; one daughter: Dianne Boone Marre’ (Patricio) of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren: Robert J. Boone (Farrell), John D. Boone (Jessi), Consuelo Marre’, Patricio Marre’ (Alejandra); five great grandchildren: Emme Boone, Catherine Boone, John D. “Jack” Boone, Jr. Samuel Boone, and Enzo Marre’; one brother, Harvey Johnson, Jr.(Maggie) of Key West, FL; three nieces: Lynn Paulin, Julie Ozley, and Stacie West; plus numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the staff and medical professionals of Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC for the tender supportive care of Mrs. Boone; and to all the many neighbors, friends and former students who loved and helped “Aunt Norma.”

The family suggests that gifts in her memory be made to Troutman First United Methodist Church, Box 717, Troutman, NC 28166, or to the H.E.L.P. Ministries of Troutman, P.O. Box 151, Troutman, NC 28166/www.HMTroutman.com

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Troutman First Methodist in celebration of her life.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com