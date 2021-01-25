Martha Louise Fredrickson, 81, passed away, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Providence Assisted Living in Senatobia.

She was born in Sardis on April 11, 1939, to Marion Bailey Trammell and David L. Trammel.

Martha was a longtime member of the Sardis First Baptist Church, where she played the piano for many years and participated in the Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking homemade cakes.

She loved her flowers and working in her yard, but, most of all, she enjoyed her family. Martha will be remembered as a kind and generous Southern lady who was a loving mother and doting grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes three daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Marion Fredrickson of Cordova, TN, Lydia Anne Sharpe (Mark) Atoka, TN, and Mary Julia Moore (Chuck) of Sardis; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Luther A. Fredrickson; two brothers, David Trammell, JR and Harry Trammell; and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Hebron Cemetery in Panola County.

Memorials may be sent to Gideon’s International or a charity of the donor’s choice. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.