NDS drops game to Marshall; girls win by 18

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School boys placed three players in double figure scoring in their district tilt against Marshall Academy, but it was to no avail as the Wave fell 67-53 Tuesday (Jan. 19) at home.

Grayson Alford led the way with 21 points including 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Ryan Gibson and Drake Barton added 11 points each. Gibson also had a good night at the charity stripe by sinking 9-of-13 shots.

Cody Bost and Martin Wolfe chipped in with five points each for North Delta who fell to 0-3 in district play and 1-7 overall.

Varsity Girls

ND 57

Marshall 39

The Lady Wave jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter in route to a 57-39 win.

Ally Alford paced North Delta,(15-6; 3-0) with 27 points, six rebounds and seven steals.Shelby Boone just missed recording a double-double with nine points, ten rebounds, four assists and three steals

Eliza Morris added eight points, five rebounds and four steals while Sadie Gray chipped in with five points and four boards. Breck Brewer and Sophie Williams garnered four points each.

JR High Boys

ND 61

Marshall 26

North Delta’s junior high boys had no problems improving to 2-1 in district with a easy win over the Patriots.

Alford poured with 30 points while Bost followed with 12. Gage Bryant provided seven while Alex Jackson registered four in the winning effort. Owens Johnson, Mike Pinkston and Matt Johnson recorded two points each.

JR High Girls

Marshall 28

ND 25

The Junior High Lady dropped a nail-biter to Marshall despite a game-high 14 points from Paizlee Woods. Emily Wells followed with seven points with Meagan Michael and Autumn Boone scored two points each.

North Delta visits Marshall Friday (Jan.22) before returning home Tuesday (Jan.26) against Kirk in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.