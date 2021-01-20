Victorious Living Touches Lives

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach held its annual Christmas Celebration Toy & Gift Drive-Thru Giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Faith In Action Ministry in Batesville. They were blessed to serve over 100 individuals. Derrick and Marquita Sanford are the President and Vice-President and Founder of Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach. The nonprofit suffered a loss in 2020 and rarely received many donations, but the Sanford Family was determined to help as many children as possible to show the Love of Christ during this difficult time. Find more information about VLEO by visiting www.victoriousliving1.org or follow the Facebook page “Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach.” The couple’s children, David and Derrick, are pictured with them on the day of the Gift Giveaway. (Contributed)