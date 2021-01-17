Panola County Covid numbers up; 5 deaths since Monday

As of Sunday afternoon, the state’s data said 3,683 Panola County residents have tested positive for Covid-19 since March 11, and 78 people have died. That’s more than 150 new cases in the county since Monday, Jan. 11, and five deaths.

Statewide, 252,475 people have contracted coronavirus and 5,521 patients have died.

Testing and first-shot vaccinations will continue in Batesville this week, and the schedule will be available Monday.