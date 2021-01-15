Patrick Alan Smith, 61

Patrick Alan Smith passed away while surrounded by family at his home in Sardis, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was 61.

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 15, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. A graveside service followed immediately after at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis with Dr. Wade Stevens officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers included Billy Eason, Scott Ray, Ronnie Ray, Greg Britt, Kevin Spann, and James Ross.

Mr. Smith, also known to most family and friends as Rabbit, was born in Newton on Oct. 6, 1959, and was a graduate of East Mississippi Community College, where he received an associate degree in drafting.

He was employed as a metal building draftsman for over 40 years with companies in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Pat had a passion for guns, the outdoors, fast cars, the Braves, and his MSU bulldogs.

He was the life of any party, adventurous, and had a stockpile of the corniest dad jokes ever – “pull my finger.” Above all else, he was known for his willingness to help anyone with anything and his love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Smith and his mother, Pattie Fulgham. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie and his three children, Karen Taylor (Jeff) of Vicksburg, Christina Winstead (Michael) of Senatobia, and James Smith (Lesley) of Vicksburg; five grandchildren, Noah Taylor, Austin Winstead, Aubrey Winstead, Malayna Smith, and Maddox Smith; step-father Billy Fulgham of Mathiston; brothers Joe Smith (Dianne) of Vicksburg, and Derrell Fulgham (Charlotte) of Gilbertsville, KY; sisters Kay Stewart (Jerry) of Flora, and Janet Dickerson (Trey) of Odessa, TX; and several nieces and nephews.