Batesville Municipal Court 01/13/21

The City of Batesville Municipal court was held Wednesday,J an.13, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Before proceedings got underway, Judge Westfaul acknowledged the passing of attorney William E. Trusty who died Tuesday evening.

“William will be remembered for his many years of faithful service to the court. He will be greatly missed,” said Westfaul.

Shakalu Burdette, 114 Lawson St., Batesville, had two counts of simple assault to create fear dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Janetra Burgess, 107 Rayburn Rd., Como, had charges of simple assault to cause bodily injury and harassment continued until Jan.20.

Reginald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146. Edwards will make an initial appearance in court Jan. 20 on a disorderly conduct-failure to comply charge.

David R. Morris, 432 McAllister Rd., Greenville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Jemarcus D. Nelson, 150 Carlee St., Apt.102, Sardis, pleaded not guilty to DUI-other and was given a Jan. 27 trial date.

Robert C. Smith, 223 Pine Lane, Batesville, failed to appear and was issued an warrant on charges of DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, expired tag and no insurance.

Janine S. Ellis, 25429 Hwy. 35, Sardis,had a felony domestic aggravated assault charge dismissed with prejudice.

Curtis Henderson, 126 Patterson St., Batesville, had charges of felony-possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Brian C. Merrell, 210 Patton Ln., Batesville, was sentenced to 45 days in jail for contempt of court and failure to complete the city work program.

Keiandra L. Thomas, 6091-C Barnacle Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to simple possession of a controlled substance and no tag light and was fined $598.

Jadarious Chapman, no address given, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $247

In cases set for trial,

Daniel D. Barmer, 210 Bettor St., Batesville, had a DUI case continued until a later day.

Rory C. Reardon, 2998 Old Taylor Rd., Oxford, had a speeding charge remanded to the files.