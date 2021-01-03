School Trustees Sworn
Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McClure last week held a small swearing in ceremony for trustees of the North Panola and South Panola School Districts who were re-elected to their seats on their respective boards in the General Election in November. Both were incumbents on the ballot. Sandra Darby (left) is a longtime trustee for South Panola schools and was unopposed in the election. Verna Hunter, trustee on the North Panola board, had an opponent, but easily won the race.
