School Trustees Sworn

Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McClure last week held a small swearing in ceremony for trustees of the North Panola and South Panola School Districts who were re-elected to their seats on their respective boards in the General Election in November. Both were incumbents on the ballot. Sandra Darby (left) is a longtime trustee for South Panola schools and was unopposed in the election. Verna Hunter, trustee on the North Panola board, had an opponent, but easily won the race.