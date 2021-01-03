No arrests made in Normandy shooting

Batesville Police have made no arrests in a shooting incident Sunday, Dec. 27, on Normandy St.

Chief Kerry Pittman confirmed that one person was airlifted to The Med, but was not in critical condition. Normandy is a short street off Hoskins Rd. in west Batesville.

Pittman said two groups of people began shooting at one another, and an investigation into the reason and shooters is ongoing.

In other police news, Pittman reported that money and a handgun were stolen from three unlocked vehicles on Marie and Boyles Streets.

“We don’t know how else we can tell the public, other than saying it over and over, to please lock your vehicles,” Pittman said. “It’s the same thing. Valuables are stolen and there are no broken windows or door damage. They are just checking for unlocked car doors and when they find them they take whatever is inside.”

“A lot of people think they shouldn’t have to lock their vehicles every night, and I understand that, but unfortunately that’s not the world we live in now,” he said.

Pittman said BPD officers will be on full staff for New Year’s Eve and the following holiday and will conduct safety checkpoints at random places in the city throughout the weekend.

Anyone choosing to drink alcohol should “get where you’re going and stay there” to avoid drunk driving arrests and accidents during the upcoming holiday period.