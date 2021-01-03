Cougar boys rout Strayhorn

North Panola placed three players in double figure scoring as the Cougars ran their record to 5-2 with a 82-16 rout of Strayhorn Monday in the Lewisburg Christmas tournament.

Jaqwan Gale led the way with 19 points while Marcus James added 18 points as the Cougars built up a 21-2 lead after one quarter of play. Carl Robinson chipped in with 11 points with Demarttius Wright, Deundre Smith and Andereny Gross provided six points each.

Jakeen Bowdery accounted for five with Tony Davis and Ferenzo Cannon adding two points.Nic’tavion Garrett finished with one point.

North Panola was scheduled to play Lewisburg Tuesday.

Girls Game

Walnut – 50

NP – 22

Playing for the first time since Dec.5, the Lady Cougars lost in the opening game of the Lewisburg tournament Monday. D’Aurian Linzy paced North Panola with eight points with Aniya Taylor and Jy’Keria Black adding six apiece.

Tyrah Jones finished with five points. The Lady Cougars were slated to play Corinth in the Lewisburg tournament Tuesday.