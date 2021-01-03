Alford scores 43 in Lady Wave win
Led by a season-high 43 points from Ally Alford, the North Delta Lady Green Wave eased past Mooreville 55-38 in the DeSoto Central tournament Monday.
Shelby Boone provided five points while Isabella Morrow and Sadie Gray added two points each.
North Delta (12-5) wass slated to play Tupelo Tuesday at 2 p.m at the Desoto Central high school gym.
You Might Like
Cougar boys rout Strayhorn
North Panola placed three players in double figure scoring as the Cougars ran their record to 5-2 with a 82-16... read more