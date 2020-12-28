Nolan Mettetal, 75
Retired State of Mississippi Representative and State Senator, Nolan Mettetal, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, with his loving wife and family by his side.
Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced later today.
