SP falls to DeSoto Central

DeSoto Central used a 19-4 spurt in the third quarter to break open a 23-16 halftime lead to defeat the South Panola boys 52-40 Saturday, Dec. 12, at Southaven.

Jayden Smith paced South Panola (3-5) with 13 points while Keontrae Ellis and Tyler Lee had six points each. Christian Bobo provided five with Keitron Jones and Ja’Tavion Hicks producing four points apiece. Jaterrian Doris rounded out the scoring with two points.

Desoto Central was also victorious in the girls game by a score of 51-47. No scoring was available at press time.

The Tigers travel to Independence tomorrow beginning at 4 p.m before visiting Center Hill Friday. South Panola returns home Jan. 2 to open up district play against Germantown in a noon tipoff before hosting Starkville Jan.5