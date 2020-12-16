College Roundup

O’Bryan Goodson has been voted 1st team Defensive Lineman of the American Athletic Conference. The Memphis Tiger senior had 28 tackles, four QB sacks, and two forced fumbles. He started in 367 of the 38 games he played in during his collegiate career.

Sylvonta Oliver posted two tackles in Memphis’ 30-27 win over Houston.

Eriq Kitchen had one tackle in Southern Mississippi’s season-ending 45-31victory over Florida Atlantic. Kitchen finished his senior campaign with 33 tackles and two quarterback sacks.

Ephraim Kitchen, Jr. registered three tackles in Georgia Southern’s (7-5) 34-26 loss to Appalachian State. Kitchen ended the season with 16 tackles.

K.J. Jefferson was 1-of-6 passing for 18 yards and six rushes for 11 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury as Arkansas fell 52-3 at home to No.1 ranked Alabama.

D’Jordan Strong had three tackles and one pass-broken-up as No.11 Coastal Carolina(11-0) defeated Troy 42-38.

Jamarcus Jones provided four points in Southern University’s 79-44 road loss at Arkansas.

Pro Roundup

Darrell Henderson had two rushes for five yards as the Los Angeles Rams defeated New England 24-3.