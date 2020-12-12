Ann Brister Williams, 81, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Ann was the widow of the late Hardin Williams.

The family will have a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Antioch Cemetery near Courtland.

Ann was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Oxford to the late James Wesley and Ethel Berry Brister. She was a member of Tocowa Baptist Church and retired after over 20 years working as the office manager for the former Holloway Homes in Batesville.

Ann enjoyed gardening and had a knack for floral arranging. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She always doted on her grandchildren, as she loved them dearly.

Ann’s loving memory will be never be forgotten by her daughter, Pam Williams Stubblefield (Bill) of Batesville; Michael Ray Williams (Deborah) of Batesville; two sisters, Charlotte McCafferty of Clinton, and Katie Garcia of Uma, AZ; brother, Ray Brister of Batesville; 10 grandchildren, Angie Campbell (Jeff), Wayne Williams (April), Emily Speights (Dustin), Elizabeth Ingram (Joseph), Tyler Lightsey (Kristen), Daniel Lightsey, Kathleen Stubblefield, Jonathan Figueredo, Matthew Figueredo (Laquia), Sarah Figueredo Garrison (Parker) and 15 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Youngblood; three brothers, Jim Brister, Doanld Brister, and Pat Brister.

The family would like to ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to the Batesville Jr. Auxiliary or the Panola County Food Pantry.