Dollar Tree recalling 143,000 candles for fire hazard

From WAPT

Before you light any votive candles this holiday season, you should check where you bought them first.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on Adco’s sure scents candles sold exclusively at Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree sold more than 143,000 candles labeled with the names “peaceful stream” and “moonlit waves.”

The two-and-a-half-inch-tall blue candles’ high flames can cause the glass container to break, sparking fire and burn hazards, according to the CPSC recall notice. In some cases, the surface wax has caught on fire too, posing another serious risk of spreading the flames.

Consumers are urged not to light the candles and to call Dollar Tree for a refund at 1-800-876-8697.

More information about the recall is available on Dollar Tree’s website.