Shelby Jean Mills Roberson, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Providence Assisted Living Home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Shiloh Cemetery near Courtland . The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at noon.

Shelby Jean was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Panola County, to the late Alfred Drew and Annie Bell Gant Mills. She was a retired store manager for Mr. Jiffy in Batesville, and a member of Pope Baptist Church.

Shelby Jean enjoyed reading, crocheting, and keeping a daily journal, but what she loved the most was taking care of others. She adored her children and always put their needs above her own. She doted on her grandchildren.

A proud mamaw, she never missed an opportunity to tell anyone who would listen just how wonderful she thought her grandbabies were. She cherished the bond she had with her brothers and sisters, as well the rest of her extended family, and spent much time throughout her life making sure they were happy, healthy, and cared for.

Though family was the most important thing in her life, her love did not rest only with them. Her tender heart led to many days of her offering a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen to the troubles of friends, coworkers, and even her customers at Mr. Jiffy. She had a compassion for others that ran deep.

She drew incredible strength from her unshakeable faith in God and with this strength persevered through many trials, never ceasing to pray God’s angels around those she loved and cared for. She was a special blessing and her memory will live forever through the impact she had on the lives of so many.

Shelby Jean leaves a lasting legacy that will be cherished by her son, Tim Roberson of Paris; her two daughters, Carol Roberson Baker (Blue) of Sardis, and Mary Roberson Wiygul (Jay) of Columbus; three sisters, Louise Rose, Pam Scott and Penny Daniels all of Batesville; four brothers, James Mills of Harrisonburg, LA, Gary Mills, Sr. of Senatobia, Jarrell Mills of Batesville, and Kenneth Mills of Senatobia; five grandchildren, Kevin Roberson (Caitlin), Renea Ivey (Glen), Carson Taylor, Sam Taylor, Hunter Baker and four great-grandchildren, Enid Ivey, Vera Claire Ivey, Lorelai Roberson, Lucinda Roberson.

Along with her parents, Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Singleton Roberson, Sr.; son, Rex Singleton Roberson, Jr. and one brother, Alfred Earl Mills.