Woman arrested for infant’s death at Oxford daycare

By Jake Thompson

Oxford Eagle

A Grenada woman was arrested in connection with the death of an eight-week-old infant at Mother Goose of Oxford last month.

Amy Rogers, 23, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. She was charged with Culpable Negligence Manslaughter as a result of the investigation that began on Nov. 17 at Mother Goose of Oxford daycare, located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford.

