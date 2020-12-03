Woman arrested for infant’s death at Oxford daycare
By Jake Thompson
Oxford Eagle
A Grenada woman was arrested in connection with the death of an eight-week-old infant at Mother Goose of Oxford last month.
Amy Rogers, 23, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. She was charged with Culpable Negligence Manslaughter as a result of the investigation that began on Nov. 17 at Mother Goose of Oxford daycare, located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford.
Full article can be found here.
You Might Like
Batesville Municipal Court 12/2/20
Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Dec.2, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding. Eramarie K. Jacobs, 215 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was... read more