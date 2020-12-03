Petting Zoo at School

Batesville Elementary School students were unable to take their usual field trips this year, so administrators had field trips on campus. One of the most popular events put on for students this semester was a mobile petting zoo that gave children an opportunity to see different animals up close. Pictured enjoying a day of outside learning are Za’riya Hooks, Angel Curry, and Abigayle Sorrells. The girls are students in the 1st grade class of Piper Rutherford and Timdreques Tucker.