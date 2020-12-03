MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

BATESVILLE – Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi.

Bridge replacements in Tate County

A $52.5 million project to replace four bridges on Interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek is underway in Tate County.

The project includes construction of new northbound bridges over Hickahala Creek and Hickahala relief area. The bridges are being built on a new alignment.

Crews continue to perform earthwork along the new alignment. Crews have driven piles for the relief bridge and are constructing drill shafts at the Hickahala Creek bridge.

Once the new bridges are complete and open to northbound traffic, southbound traffic will be realigned to the existing northbound bridges. Crews will then demolish the existing southbound bridges and replace them. Once the new southbound bridges are complete and open for traffic, the existing northbound bridges will be demolished.

The project was awarded to W.G. Yates & Son Construction Company, of Jackson, and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

Elsewhere in the county, two bridges on State Route 3 are being built on a new alignment.

The bridges will replace two existing steel girder bridges built in the 1950s over Arkabutla and Strayhorn creeks.

The $9.7 million project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, of Lake, and is estimated to be completed in summer 2021.

I-269 interchange in DeSoto County

Construction of a new interchange on Interstate 269 at McIngvale Road is underway. Crews continue to perform earthwork at the site in preparation of soil cement stabilization. Crews are also actively installing drainage structures and placing riprap throughout the project site.

The $7.9 million project was awarded to Tanner Construction Company, of Laurel, and is expected to be completed spring 2021.

U.S. 51 bridge replacement in Grenada County

Joe McGee Construction was awarded a $6.7 million bridge replacement project over Jackson Creek on U.S. Highway 51.

Traffic has been realigned to a temporary detour bridge. The existing bridge will be demolished, and a new five-lane bridge will replace it. Crews have placed riprap along the creek and are preparing to drive piling.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

Bridge replacement project in Marshall County

In Marshall County, five bridges and one box culvert are being replaced at three sites on State Route 309.

At site one, three bridges have been constructed on a new alignment. The new approaches have been paved. Remaining work includes guardrail installation.

At sites two and three, traffic is using the new alignment. Crews are active at the sites removing the old highway and bridges.

The $17 million project was awarded to Talbot Brothers, of Nesbit, and is slated to be completed in fall 2021.

Work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .