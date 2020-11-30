NP Cougars listed on postseason honor teams

Pictured are (from left) Jamauri Milton, Rod Taylor, QD Walls, Carl Robinson, and Steven Edwards

North Panola High School was well-represented in postseason honors as 14 Cougar football players were named to the Super 22 and 1st Team Region 2-3A All-District team.

Those included in the Super 22 squad were:

Most Valuable Player- Carl Robinson

Defensive MVP- Steven Edwards

OL- Jaylashun Gardner

OL- Brandon Wallace

Kick Returner- Limekin Walls

Defensive End- Alex Gross

Linebacker- Rod Taylor

Defensive Back- Jamauri Milton

North Panola- Coaching Staff of-the-Year

The 1st Team All-Region Team includes:

OL- Steven Ashe

WR- Damartius Wright

QB- QD Walls

DL- Byron Keys

DL- Denzel Gates

LB- Theo Henley