NP Cougars listed on postseason honor teams
Pictured are (from left) Jamauri Milton, Rod Taylor, QD Walls, Carl Robinson, and Steven Edwards
North Panola High School was well-represented in postseason honors as 14 Cougar football players were named to the Super 22 and 1st Team Region 2-3A All-District team.
Those included in the Super 22 squad were:
Most Valuable Player- Carl Robinson
Defensive MVP- Steven Edwards
OL- Jaylashun Gardner
OL- Brandon Wallace
Kick Returner- Limekin Walls
Defensive End- Alex Gross
Linebacker- Rod Taylor
Defensive Back- Jamauri Milton
North Panola- Coaching Staff of-the-Year
The 1st Team All-Region Team includes:
OL- Steven Ashe
WR- Damartius Wright
QB- QD Walls
DL- Byron Keys
DL- Denzel Gates
LB- Theo Henley
