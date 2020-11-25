Home Place Pastures celebrates grand opening of retail store

Home Place Pastures held the ribbon cutting and farm tour at their Como location on Saturday, Nov. 21. Pictured are Marshall Bartlett and Katie Kizer at the event, with Marshall father, Mike Bartlett looking on.

Fifth-generation farm Home Place Pastures is once again shifting the local agricultural landscape with the grand opening of its retail store.

A vertically integrated, pasture-based beef, pork and lamb farm, Home Place celebrated the store’s grand opening on Saturday with a ribbon cutting and walking farm tour.

The new 1,600 square foot store presents fresh, butchered pork, beef and lamb, along with an expanded inventory of local, artisan products, beer, wine and a lunch menu—a fast-casual presentation of creative sandwiches featuring Home Place meat and local produce.

“We want to engage our community as much as possible with our farming practices and mission, and this store is a huge step forward,” said Marshall Bartlett, Home Place Pastures’ co-founder and CEO. “We’re opening this space to create a unique and beautiful setting for folks in the community to come celebrate our local food economy. For both locals and visitors, we hope the store will provide a great location to bring the family, learn about regenerative farming practices through scheduled tours, eat a delicious sandwich and enjoy a cold beer.”

The Bartlett family has been farming the 2,000 acres in Northern Mississippi for more than 150 years. Marshall grew up on the farm in Como. After earning his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, he returned south to complete an AmeriCorps term in New Orleans.

While working for a local food business, he solidified his plan to take the Home Place in a new direction. At the age of 24, Marshall returned home to build Home Place into what it is today, alongside his siblings Jemison Bartlett and May Leinhart.

Home Place’s high-quality meat products can be purchased in the new retail store, online at homeplacepastures.com or through a monthly box program delivered to your door. Home Place also offers the purchase, processing and packaging of whole or half animals upon request.

In addition to its retail options, Home Place Pastures partners with more than 100 restaurants throughout New Orleans, Mississippi, Memphis and Nashville. For a complete list of partner restaurants, visit homeplacepastures.com/pages/wholesale.

For more information about Home Place Pastures, visit homeplacepastures.com.