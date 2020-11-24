Independence too much for Lady Wave in Holiday Shootout

North Delta girls head basketball coach Harrison Nickle could have made an easy non-district schedule for his defending MAIS 3A state champion Lady Green Wave, but instead decided to stack the deck with teams like Oxford, Lafayette Co., Pontotoc and Independence.

Despite coming out on the short end of those games, Nickle is confident it will make the Wave a better team as the season wears on.

The Green Wave took on a talented Independence squad Monday in the opening night of the North Delta Thanksgiving Shootout tournament and fell hard to the Lady Kats 69-43.

Ally Alford paced North Delta (8-4) with 20 hard-earned points while Shelby Boone followed with ten points. Libby Miller provided six while Sydney Talley had four. Breck Brewer rounded out the scoring with three points.

North Delta returns tonight in the final night of the tournament at 6:15 p.m. when they take on West Union. The North Panola girls open up the four-game slate against Southhaven at 2:30 p.m.