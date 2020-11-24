COVID-19 cases at 2,120

In Panola County in the past week 96 new cases of positive coronavirus were reported. The Mississippi State Department of Health also said one patient died from the disease.

As of Monday afternoon, the state health department’s official records have Panola County with 2,120 cases and 47 deaths since March 11.

The state health department said] that Mississippi has reported 142,301 cases and at least 3,657 deaths from COVID-19. That’s an increase of about 5,000 infections and 56 fatalities in the last week.