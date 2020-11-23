College Roundup

D’Jordan Strong had a pair of tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned 38 yards for a touchdown as No.15 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian St. 34-23. Strong is currently tied for number one in the nation with five interceptions.

Sylvonta Oliver recorded two tackles while O’bryan Goodson added one stop as Memphis eased past Stephen F. Austin 56-14

Eriq Kitchen registered five tackles in Southern Mississippi’s 23-20 loss to Texas-San Antonio.

Robert ‘Dee’ Hentz had one tackle as Kansas State fell 45-0 to No.17 Iowa St.

Jordan Milton registered four tackles while Dakyian Edwards added one stop in Holmes Community College’s 52-9 season-ending loss to Itawamba CC.

Eric Williams had one tackle in Mississippi Delta CC 44-6 loss to Northwest Mississippi CC.