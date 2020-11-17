SP soccer sweeps Cleveland at home

Both South Panola boys and girls soccer teams came away with victories Saturday (Nov. 14) by sweeping Cleveland Central at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

In the girls match, sophomore Mariah Turner scored the lone goal in the tenth minute of the first half to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 win.

Goalkeeper Abby Close kept Cleveland Central off the scoreboard with seven saves as South Panola improved to 1-1-1 on the season.

The South Panola boys meanwhile had a much easier time in the nightcap as Tawan Wiley and Jesus Martinez scored three goals each in the Tigers 8-1 triumph. Xavier McFadden and Ashton Montgomery added one goal each as South Panola (2-1) led 3-0 at intermission.

SP vs. Strayhorn

The boys team picked up their first win of the young season with a 6-0 victory at Strayhorn Thursday (Nov. 12).

McFadden scored two goals while Conner West, Wiley, Michael Wright and Calvin Bishop all added one goal each. The Tigers netted three goals in the first half and cruised to the victory.

The Tiger girls battled to a 0-0 tie with Strayhorn.

South Panola returned to action this week with matches at home on Tuesday against Grenada, and will host Senatobia Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. with the girls game first.