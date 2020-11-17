SP basketball teams drop pair to DeSoto

The South Panola boys basketball team reverted back to their old habits of the past by falling behind early before staging a late comeback only to come up short in the end at home Thursday night (Nov. 12). The Tigers lost 76-66 in overtime to DeSoto Central.

The Tigers welcomed last year’s leading scoring scorer J’tavion Hicks back into the lineup, but came up short. South Panola dipped to 1-3 on the year, and will next host in-county rival North Panola for a full slate of games Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.

Hicks recorded a double-double with 17 points,12 rebounds and two blocked shots while Keithron Jones followed with 14 points. Tre’ Shawn Wright went coast-to-coast and hit a driving layup with five seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. Wright finished the game with 10 points.

Desoto Central went on a 7-2 run in the extra session to take a 66-61 lead. With under two minutes remaining, Jones hit a turn around jumper in the paint to pull the Tigers within two at 68-66 but could not get any closer as the Jaguars reeled off the last eight points to secure the victory.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 15-6 advantage after the first quarter before South Panola closed the margin to 25-22 at intermission. Jones gave South Panola a brief 26-25 lead early in the third quarter. The Tigers last lead came with 1:52 left in regulation at 55-54 on a Hicks inside basket.

Marquarious Pryor registered nine points while Keontrae Ellis and Tyler Lee provided seven each. Khristian Cole finished with two points.

South Panola junior varsity boys fell 32-17 as Lee led the way with seven points with Coya Ford providing six and Kellen Norwood adding two points.

Desoto Central made it a sweep as the girls slipped past the Lady Tigers 54-50. Kiersten Clark and Chrystal Mayes paced South Panola (2-2) with 11 points each. Kamiya Griffin added nine points while McGheyla supplied eight. Bailey Ware garnered eight points with Alexis Hamilton rounding out the scoring with four points each.

The Lady Tigers returned to the hardwood Saturday in the Independence High School tournament. They beat New Albany 53-33.

The Lady Tigers will play North Panola (Thursday) this week at home. The scheduled game against Grenada has been moved to Dec. 3.