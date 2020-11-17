Mayes to Lady Statesmen

South Panola senior forward Chrystal Mayes signed a National Letter of Intent with Delta State University last week to continue her education and play basketball in the Gulf South Conference. Mayes averaged 15 points per game last season for the Lady Tigers. Pictured with Mayes is her mother Chapagne Faulkner (seated left) and family members, (standing) Angela Hamliton, Jaqulyn Hamliton, Christian Thompson and Daquri Thompson.