College / Pro Roundup

K.J. Jefferson scored on a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Arkansas fell 63-35 at Florida.

Jordan Milton registered ten tackles in Holmes Community College’s 41-13 loss at Northwest CC.

Jaylen Heffner collected six tackles and recovered two fumbles in Hinds Community College’s 34-14 win over Pearl River CC.

Eriq Kitchen posted a season-high seven tackles and a quarterback sack in Southern Mississippi’s 10-7 loss at Western Kentucky.

Ephraim Kitchen, Jr. recorded two tackles in Georgia Southern’s 40-38 win over Texas State.

Pro Roundup

Darrell Henderson, Jr. rushed for 28 yards on seven carries and one touchdown as the Los Angles Rams defeated Seattle 23-16 Sunday.