Joshua Lee Ward, 34, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Memphis.

A memorial service for Joshua will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Enid Lake Baptist Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Joshua was born Feb. 1, 1986 in Vero Beach, FL to the late Mark Allen Ward and Cynthia Lee Walker Ward Tankersley. Joshua was a member of Enid Lake Baptist Church. He worked as a landscaper. Joshua had a kind and humble soul that never met a stranger. He will be be greatly missed by all his friends and family.

Joshua’s loving and caring memory will be cherished by his mom and dad, Cynthia and Rev. Jeff Tankersley of Pope; brother, Zachary Ward and wife Mary of Maryville, TN; grandparents, Harvey and Sylvia Walker of Walland, TN, Mollie Durbin of Okeechobee, FL, and his step-grandmother, Pat Ward of Kentucky.

Along with his father, Joshua was preceded in death by his brother, Jake Allen Ward; grandfather, Barney Durbin, and step-grandfather, Jule Ward.