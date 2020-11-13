SP soccer wins, ties at Strayhorn

The South Panola boys soccer team picked up their first win of the young season with a 6-0 victory at Strayhorn Thursday.

Xavier McFadden scored two goals while Conner West, Tawan Wiley, Michael Wright and Calvin Bishop all added one goal each. The Tigers netted three goals in the first half and cruised to the victory.

The Tiger girls meanwhile battled to a 0-0 tie with Strayhorn. South Panola will host Cleveland Central Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.