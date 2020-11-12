Panola County Veterans

Sergeant Wayne Brown is the family’s hero.He was proud to serve and protect his country. He served in three branches; Marine Corp, Army Reserve and National Guard Reserve. Pictured with Sergeant Brown is his great niece Samara.

SPC Terry Franklin Jr., joined the National Guard in 2004 and did a volunteer deployment to Iraq in 2006-2007. He currently resides in Batesville with his wife and 2 sons. He is the son of Rhonda Sanders who also lives in Batesville.

The Panolian will continue to post photos of our Veterans through this weekend. If you know of anyone that should be included, please have their family or friends send a photo and short bio to editor@panolian.com