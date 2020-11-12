November 12, 2020

NDS Spelling Bee Winners

North Delta School Spelling Bee winners are (front, from left) Dason Petit- 4th grade and Addison Willingham- 6th grade, (back) John Thomas Crenshaw – 7th grade, Walt Sanders – 5th grade, and Owens Johnson – 8th grade. These students will compete in the MAIS District Spelling Bee  Dec. 2 in Oxford. (Contributed)

