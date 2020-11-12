Diaper Bank Event in Sardis
Chelesa Presley, Executive Director of the Diaper Bank of the Delta and her staff were recently in Sardis distributing free diapers – during a free diaper distribution drive- thru. Volunteers pictured are Verla Presley, Alderman Richard McCarty, Mayor Lula Palmer, Ms. Presley, Jessie Owens, and Jasmin Thomas. (Contributed)
