College Update

Panola Countians / College Athletics

Dee Hentz had one tackle as Kansas State fell 20-18 to No.14 Oklahoma State.

Ephraim Kitchen,Jr. garnered one tackle in Georgia Southern’s 20-13 homecoming victory over Troy.

Eriq Kitchen collected three tackles as Southern Mississippi defeated North Alabama 24-13 Saturday in Hattiesburg.

D’Jordan Strong had five tackles and intercepted his national-leading fourth interception as No.15 Coastal Carolina(7-0) slipped past South Alabama 23-6.

Sylvonta Oliver had three tackles and one pass broken-up while O’Bryan Goodson added one tackle in Memphis’ 34-33 win over South Alabama.

Jordan Milton posted two tackles while Dakyian Edwards had one tackle in Holmes Community College’s 26-14 loss at Coahoma.

Eric Williams contributed two tackles as Mississippi Delta CC fell 26-9 to Northwest CC.