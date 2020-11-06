Lee V. Dixon, Jr., 88, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at MS State Veteran’s Home in Oxford.

Lee was born in Memphis on Oct. 22, 1932 to Agnes McDonald and Lee V. Dixon. He was a longtime member of Sardis United Methodist Church and Methodist Men’s Club.

He served in the U. S. Army 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. Lee enjoyed planting his garden, working in the yard, and loved to travel anytime or anywhere! He loved his family and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife, Rosalee Dixon of Sardis; two sons, Carlton R. Dixon (Rhonda) and Lee W. Dixon, all of Sardis; one sister, Kay Strawn of Memphis, and two grandchildren, Katherine Dixon and Connor Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes McDonald and Lee V. Dixon, Sr.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sardis United Methodist Church.

