Scouting for Food is this Saturday

The Batesville Boy Scouts (Troop 478) and Cub Scouts (Pack 78) will participate in the Boy Scouts of America’s annual food and donations collection for the South Panola Food Pantry this Saturday, Nov. 7.

Scouts will be set up at several local businesses to canned and boxed food items, and cash donations, for those wanting to help the Food Pantry stock shelves before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Scoutmaster Jim Whitten said the Cub Scouts will also go door-to-door throughout the city picking up food items, just as they have done for many years in the city. Bagged food and cans can be left on doorsteps and it will be collected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone wanting to make a donation, schedule a pick-up, or ask questions about the food collection project may contact Whitten at 662-609-0859.