College Roundup
Sylvonta Oliver collected five tackles while O’bryan Goodson added three in Memphis’ 49-10 loss at No. 7 Cincinnati.
Dee Hentz registered one tackle as No.16 Kansas St. was upset 37-10 at West Virginia.
Eriq Kitchen added five tackles as USM fell 30-6 to Rice.
Jaylen Heffner supplied seven tackles as Hinds Community College routed Southwest Mississippi CC 56-21.
Jordan Milton led Holmes CC with nine tackles as the Bulldogs fell 14-10 to Northeast Mississippi CC.
