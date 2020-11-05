College Roundup

Sylvonta Oliver collected five tackles while O’bryan Goodson added three in Memphis’ 49-10 loss at No. 7 Cincinnati.

Dee Hentz registered one tackle as No.16 Kansas St. was upset 37-10 at West Virginia.

Eriq Kitchen added five tackles as USM fell 30-6 to Rice.

Jaylen Heffner supplied seven tackles as Hinds Community College routed Southwest Mississippi CC 56-21.

Jordan Milton led Holmes CC with nine tackles as the Bulldogs fell 14-10 to Northeast Mississippi CC.