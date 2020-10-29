James Rubin Burks, Sr., 72, of Sardis, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Mr. Burks was born on Dec. 8, 1947 in Pope to the late Lottie Ware Burks and David Burks. He was a lifelong farmer and musician and was also a talented guitarist. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed dearly.

He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Burks of Sardis; one daughter, Sandra Streweler of Sardis; three sons, Barry Burks and James Burks, of Durant, MS, and Charles “Peewee” Burks of Sardis; one sister, Sheila Carlise of Sardis; three brothers, Roy Lee Burks, Sr. of Sardis, Carl Stanley Burks, Sr. of Como, and Mark Burks of Horn Lake; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Buddy Burks, Sr. and his parents.

A graveside services and Interment will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 30, at Evening Time Lighthouse Cemetery, 2238 Nash Rd., Batesville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.