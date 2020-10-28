No undecided voters left at this point

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

Well, we are less than a week away from our 2020 Election.

There is no such thing in my mind as an undecided voter at this point. Some have voted absentee already while others are like me and wait on the big day itself to cast our votes. I enjoy casting my vote in person at the poll on Election Day, it brings out the American in me.

If there are questions you have about a particular issue on the ballot, I urge you to contact our greatly experienced and qualified Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Meek Phelps before the election takes place.

She is always happy to help voters and keep in mind there is no such thing as a dumb question. An educated voter is a smart voter. Call her at 563-6210.

As for electing the President, if you feel your life is better than it was 4 years ago then vote for Trump. If you feel like you are worse off, vote for Biden.

If you do not like either one of them then vote for Kanye West or any of the other dozen candidates in the category. It’s your vote, knock yourself out.

As far as the flag is concerned, if you like the new design vote yes. If you do not like the new design vote no and send the designers back to the drawing board. That requires a simple yes or no vote.

The marijuana issue is confusing. 65 basically says Mississippi can have medical marijuana for sale in dispensaries like they do in Arkansas with a doctor’s prescription.

65A says marijuana can only be dispensed by doctors to terminally ill patients.

Or you can vote no if you do not want marijuana legalized in any shape, form or fashion in the state.

Ok, do you have it now ? You can vote yes for either one, 65 or 65A. Or you can vote yes for both of them if you like. Or, you can vote no on all of it.

Whether marijuana is voted in this session or not I believe one day it will be legal in Mississippi. (Not that I’m for or against it, there’s no time in my itinerary to open up that can of worms). The world around us changes moment by moment.

There was a time when folks never thought Panola would be a wet county for alcohol sales. I remember Tate and Yalobousha going from dry to wet in just the past few years. I never thought I would see that happen.

Mississippians years back most likely would have never believed gambling would be legal in this state, now look at us. Casino boats close to every county in the state and you can buy a lottery ticket while you are filling up your gas tank.

Time marches on and things change.

As far as the other races on the ballot, I challenge you to educate yourself on the candidates running. Are you voting for that person because they are popular or are you using your vote to help elect the most qualified person for the job?

Popularity can fade quickly and four years is a long time to regret electing an unqualified person to do an important elected job for us.

Folks, Civitan Radio Day is Nov. 7 on Q105.5 FM and Undefined Radio. We thank our loyal business owners for helping to support our great cause year after year.

We will be selling our raffle tickets on our signed Ruger 10-22 Donald Trump Edition rifle all the way to Nov. 7. Come see the Civitans this weekend at The Landers Center in Southaven. We will have our raffle gun and tickets for sale there Oct 31-Nov 1.

Friends, take care of yourselves. Pray for folks who are having difficulties, there are many among us who are not as fortunate as we are at the moment.

Go vote. Vote for who you want to vote for, it’s your choice. Exercise your American right.