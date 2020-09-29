Carol Ann Ware, 66, of Coffeeville passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. She was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Como to Fred Milton and Robbie Geeslin Hadorn.

She was a devoted homemaker and a member of Elam Baptist Church near Coffeeville for 10 years. She will be remembered for her unwavering love for God and her family.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Elam Baptist Church near Coffeeville with Rev. Michael Payton officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Survivors include one daughter, Angela Ware Bryant, of Water Valley; two sons, Steve Ware (Donna), of Tillatoba and Tony Ware (Tabitha), of Coffeeville; four sisters, Betty H. McElhaney, Debbie Kling, Nancy Roper, and Brenda Brewer, all of Batesville; one brother, Steve Hadorn, of Batesville; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Glen Alton Ware.

Pallbearers were Aaron Bryant, Jordan Bryant, Nathan Darby, Chris Kling, Christian Kling and Noah Ware. Honorary Pallbearers were her sons, Steve and Tony Ware.

Memorials may be directed to the Elam Cemetery Fund.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.