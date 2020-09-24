Green Wave Homecoming Maids

North Delta School has chosen the Homecoming maids who will be presented at a pep rally in the school gym at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Homecoming King will be announced and crowned during the pep rally as part of the week of festivities, culminating with the football game at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 9. The Homecoming court will have a special halftime presentation, highlighted by the crowning of one of these young ladies as North Delta’s Homecoming Queen for 2020. Pictured are (front, from left) senior maids Isabella Morrow, Savannah Savage, Anna Katherine Baker, Hannah Coyle, (back) sophomore maids Betsy Wolfe and Sophie Willliams, junior maids Carly Flautt, Sonni Smith, and Libby Miller, and freshman maids Emma Nichopoulos and Emily Wells.