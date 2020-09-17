Vertis Eliza Hall Byrd, 73, of Picayune, (a native of Batesville) was called home to her Heavenly Father, ready to meet and greet her relatives and friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

She was an educator and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She served on the Pastor Aide Committee, Mission 1 & 2, and Ebony Club.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and burial was in the Picayune Cemetery. Rev. Wyman Gaulden officiated the services. Balyous Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her loving husband, Carey Byrd, Jr., of Picayune; one son, Cedric Byrd; one daughter, Karen Byrd Brunfield; three granddaughters, Angel Haralson, Ashley Haralson, and Mya Brunfield, all of Picayune; one god daughter, Arlise Fletcher; one God son, Cameron Bowe; two God grandsons; two brothers, Virgil (Doris) Hall and Theaudry (Vera) Hall, all of Batesville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Virgil Hall and Mattie Bell Hall; three sisters, Louise Lloyd, Mildred Carter, and Mattie Pearl Stamps, three brothers Earl Hall, Johnny Hall, and Willie James Hall; and four aunts and five uncles. These family members will be waiting and smiling to greet Vertis to her new address and home in Heaven.